Going to today’s London Bridge Days Parade? Keep an eye out for the Border Patrol’s Horse Patrol Unit.
The unit from the Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector will be part of the procession, with 10 horses participating in parade festivities. The unit is led by Chief Greg Bovino.
The London Bridge Days Parade starts at 10 a.m. and will run along McCulloch Boulevard from Acoma to Capri boulevards.
VENDOR FAIR FOR TOUR GROUP: An event next month will let you treat yourself and treat some deserving high school students to a once-in-a-lifetime educational opportunity.
Lake Havasu High School’s Educational Tour Group is raising money to pay for a trip to Greece and Italy in 2023. The club is holding a vendor fair fundraiser on Nov. 15 at the Aquatic Center from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Vendors will include Pruvit, Tastefully Simple, Pampered Chef, The Wooden Chick, Scentsy, and LuLaRoe.
