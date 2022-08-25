Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

Lake Havasu High School is looking for the community’s help in recognizing its hometown heroes. The high school is asking for photos and information about LHHS alumni who’ve served in the military to be submitted for its Wall of Heroes.

Lake Havasu High School has sent a lot of students into the military over the years, and many Lake Havasu City residents like to say this is the most patriotic city in America, so that’s a combination that could lead to a very long Wall of Honor. LHHS might need a longer hall!

