Lake Havasu High School is looking for the community’s help in recognizing its hometown heroes. The high school is asking for photos and information about LHHS alumni who’ve served in the military to be submitted for its Wall of Heroes.
Lake Havasu High School has sent a lot of students into the military over the years, and many Lake Havasu City residents like to say this is the most patriotic city in America, so that’s a combination that could lead to a very long Wall of Honor. LHHS might need a longer hall!
If you know someone who should be honored, mail the photos and information to Francine Galea, 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd, Lake Havasu City, 86403, or email francine.galea@lhusd.org.
There’s an opportunity for business owners in the area to learn more about how to do business with state government.
The Chambers of Commerce in Parker, Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City have partnered to bring a workshop regarding state procurement opportunities to Lake Havasu City. The event will be held Monday, Sept. 12, in Building 600 at Mohave Community College, 1977 Acoma Blvd., W. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the workshop runs from 9 – 10:30 a.m.
Guest speakers will include Any Tobin, director of the Arizona department of administration; Ed Jimenez, the state procurement administrator; and Amber Whitney, the state procurement manager. Tobin is a former Arizona State speaker of the house, and also served on the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The trio will take a deep-dive into the process of applying for State of Arizona procurement opportunities. The state makes millions of dollars of purchases of supplies and within service contracts every year, and qualified businesses and contractors can apply to receive those jobs and purchases regardless of where they are located within the state.
Participants will gain insight on the state’s future; the state procurement process; supply chain challenges and opportunities; and the benefits of utilizing State Cooperative Contracts.
The workshop is open to the public, regardless of Chamber membership and there is no fee to participate. Coffee and light snacks will be available. Registration is required so that adequate supplies are available.
