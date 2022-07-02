What was the last book you read? If a new survey is to be believed, more than half of American adults haven’t cracked open a book in the past year.
American Reading Habits found that 51 percent of people haven’t read a full book in a year, and 22 percent of adults haven’t read a book in more than three years. For about 10 percent of us, it’s been a decade since we escaped into a good novel.
It’s a sad reflection of society that people aren’t reading more, but perhaps not very surprising considering how much social media and streaming services are competing for our attention. There’s just a lot more entertainment available for consumption, and for many of us, there’s simply not enough time in the day to get to all of it.
Interestingly, the same study shows that fewer young people are reading and they read less than half the number of books of older generations. (That’s certainly not the anecdotal experience among newsroom employees and their families. Editor Brandon Bowers says he’s particularly proud of his 15-year-old daughter, Aimee, who is rarely found without a half-finished novel in hand and is a member of the Book of the Month Club.)
American Reading Habits suggests starting a new reading habit by following the “One Book Rule.” That is, finishing one book is all it takes to start a habit. The organization says that people who finish one book are 29 times more likely to read at least one more, and 8.6 percent more likely to read more than 10 books.
Need a reading suggestion? Start with “Second Wind,” the novel recently published by frequent News-Herald contributor Buck Dopp. He describes it as a military romance/crime novel — an entertaining quick read with a good message. Even better, he dedicated the book to veterans. It’s available on Amazon.com and on Barnes and Noble. It would be neat to see Lake Havasu City residents embark on a reading journey together.
If you want to know more about the American Reading Habits study, visit https://wordsrated.com/american-reading-habits-study.
***
Fireworks and skydivers: You won’t want to miss the Fourth of July celebration this Monday in the Bridgewater Channel. Word is that Skydive Havasu will offer a performance over the Channel at 7 p.m., and the National Anthem will be played at London Bridge Resort’s Kokomo. Go Lake Havasu officials say this year’s fireworks show is going to be one of the biggest and best shows Lake Havasu City has seen in years. And don’t forget to tune into KNRT for accompanying music beginning at 9 p.m.!
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.