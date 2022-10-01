It’s starting to cool down, at least a little, which means more people will be heading outdoors. If you’re a birder, you might know that the Lower Colorado River is a great location to watch for feathered flyovers.

The Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, encompassing more than 37,515 acres along the river, is home to more than 300 species of birds. Close to Lake Havasu City, Castle Rock Bay is a great location to get some good bird views. Some of the species you might see include Nutting’s flycatcher, Abert’s Towhee, snowy egrets and great egrets, and clapper rails.

