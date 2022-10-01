It’s starting to cool down, at least a little, which means more people will be heading outdoors. If you’re a birder, you might know that the Lower Colorado River is a great location to watch for feathered flyovers.
The Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, encompassing more than 37,515 acres along the river, is home to more than 300 species of birds. Close to Lake Havasu City, Castle Rock Bay is a great location to get some good bird views. Some of the species you might see include Nutting’s flycatcher, Abert’s Towhee, snowy egrets and great egrets, and clapper rails.
Castle Rock Bay is located near Desert Hills. To get there, drive all the way north on London Bridge Road and turn onto Fathom Drive. From there, you’ll have a little walking to do to reach the wildlife refuge, but you’ll be rewarded with some gorgeous views.
Give the mixer a shot — and get one while you’re there: The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s October Mixer is coming up, and this one offers a chance to get five free vaccinations at the Havasu Community Health Foundation.
The Mixer is Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Shambles Village at 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Vaccines for tetanus, flu, pnemonia, shingles and coronavirus will be available for free thanks to the HCHF and the Regional Center for Border Health. Insurance cards will be accepted, but they aren't required. Admission to the mixer is $5 for Chamber members, and $10 for general admission. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For information contact the Chamber at 928-855-4115.
What’s the most popular type of candy in Arizona?
Hershey’s Kisses, if you believe the marketing hype from CandyStore.com. The website released its latest version of the Halloween Candy Map this week, and for residents of the Grand Canyon State, the chocolate drops replaced Hot Tamales as the statewide favorite. Hot Tamales moved to second place, followed by Snickers.
The National Retail Federation predicts Halloween candy spending will hit $3.1 billion this year — which will be a new all-time sugar high for the nation.
The analysts at CandyStore say they looked at 15 years of sales data (2007 to 2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween, to determine results state by state.
For the purposes of comparison, our neighboring states apparently have much different tastes. Their favorite candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, followed by M&Ms and Skittles. Nevadans evidently like Hot Tamales, Hershey’s Mini Bars and Hershey’s Kisses, while Utah residents have an affinity for Tootsie Pops, Candy Corn and M&Ms. In New Mexico, the top candies were Hershey’s Mini Bars, Jolly Ranchers and Candy Corn.
Do you think these results are an accurate reflection? What’s your favorite Halloween candy?
