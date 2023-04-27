April is now recognized as Arizona Community College Month in Arizona thanks to a proclamation signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs this week. Mohave Community College is one of 10 community college districts in the state being recognized with the designation. Lake Havasu City resident certainly don’t need a governor’s proclamation to remind them about how important its community college is to the city’s success. Colleges like MCC are an important building block for small rural communities like Havasu. They are a huge economic driver for small towns, often a top employer and a key piece of the puzzle for educational attainment.
Lake Havasu City and Mohave County are lucky to have MCC serving its educational needs for more than 50 years. By the way, MCC is enrolling students for its summer and fall semesters —you can find more information at Apply.Mohave.edu.
