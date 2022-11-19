Everyone loves a parade! And that’s especially true for Parade magazine, a staple of newspapers around the country for decades.
The owners of Parade recently stopped printing the magazine insert and shifted to digital-only publication. Last week’s edition was the final print version of the magazine.
The new e-edition version is a bulked-up 24 pages, with lots more content and fewer ads.
Starting with today’s edition, Parade will be included in every Sunday’s e-edition of Today’s News-Herald. All subscribers can find it with their account by logging into HavasuNews.com/eedition.
If you need help with your account, you can contact the News-Herald at (928) 855-6392 or service@havasunews.com during business hours.
And there’s good news for those readers who prefer print: Starting with today’s print edition, the News-Herald will offer a new page that will include some of Parade’s best content, including the cover story for the week and a popular number puzzle called Numbrix. It’s on Page B8 of today’s edition.
