The Arizona Governor’s office reminds us that the state added some buffer room to account for inflation in your charitable giving this year. According to an email from Gov. Ducey’s office, the state amended laws on charitable giving and deduction to allow the state deduction to increase by the rate of inflation.
The law was first established in 2019, allowing taxpayers to subtract 25 percent of their contributions to charity from their taxable income. In other words, if you contribute $100 to charity, you can deduct $25 from your taxable income.
This year, spurred on by concerns over rising inflation, the governor and Legislature agreed to amend the law to account for inflation’s rise. Now, if inflation rises by six percent in 2022, the deduction will increase from 25 percent to 31 percent.
It’s a good excuse to keep on supporting those charitable organizations in our community — those donations are needed more now than ever.
Thanksgiving thoughts: At Today’s News-Herald, we’re thankful we can serve the wonderful Lake Havasu City community, and we’re grateful for the enduring support we get from our advertisers and subscribers. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.
Just a reminder that the News-Herald office is closed today and Friday so employees can enjoy the holiday with their families. We hope you have an enjoyable and rewarding Thanksgiving!
I can see how charitable giving is adversely effected by imbecile Joe Biden’s INFLATION! When 66% percent of Arizonans are living paycheck to paycheck. These folks who are deciding weather to buy gasoline at $4.69 per gallon or pickup some “Mac & cheese” for the evening meal look at the monthly budget, what’s the first thing they cut, discretionary “charitable giving”. I guess the various food banks are having real difficulties and the lines keep getting longer! One good thing, we don’t have to read mean “tweets” from that evil DJT on the new Twitter since his account has been restored, you can block him. Yup, all you blue voters made your bed and now it’s bed time. [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad][censored] Deaton
