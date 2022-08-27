Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

The Lake Havasu Museum of History gave us a little more information about what to expect from its pop-up exhibit at First Friday later this week.

The museum says visitors should think of the museum popup as a “charcuterie of history.” They call it a sampler of key artifacts from Lake Havasu City’s history, and they promise a few never-before-exhibited pieces.

