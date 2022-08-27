The Lake Havasu Museum of History gave us a little more information about what to expect from its pop-up exhibit at First Friday later this week.
The museum says visitors should think of the museum popup as a “charcuterie of history.” They call it a sampler of key artifacts from Lake Havasu City’s history, and they promise a few never-before-exhibited pieces.
The oldest artifact in the collection is a Keyenta Anasazi pot from 1250 AD, but it’s unlikely to make an appearance at this week’s event.
The pop-up exhibit will be found at Yard City, a gathering space on McCulloch Boulevard near Smallcakes.
First Friday makes its seasonal debut this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the downtown district.
Earlier this year, Shotgun Jefferson, a country rock band based in Southern California, released an official music video shot entirely in Lake Havasu City. Go Lake Havasu suggests the song could someday become a river anthem — in any case, it’s a nice summer memory while the recent storms keeps most of us indoors.
As the song’s lyrics say, “. . .it’s a river trip we won’t forget.”
