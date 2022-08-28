If you don’t have plans on Sept. 21-24, consider a trip to Parker’s BlueWater Cinemas to participate in the annual NatiVisions Film Festival. The Colorado River Indian Tribes are hosting the event for the 18th year.
According to organizer Keith Moses, it’s the first time for the event to be held in the theater in over two years — the coronavirus pandemic previously kept things virtual.
The film festival had 31 submissions, and organizers narrowed down the selection to 23. A full list of the films can be found at HavasuNews.com.
Moses says this year’s festival includes an award for the fan favorite video.
Moses said a special video with information about the film festival will be released on Labor Day, along with trailers for each of the films.
Entry to the NatiVisions Film Festival is free, courtesy of CRIT.
There’s also a frybread contest planned for Saturday outside the cinemas.
The first day includes an opening night ceremony to honor missing and murdered indigenous women and the last day features the awards ceremony at 6 p.m., featuring a special performance by singer Raye Zaragoza.
