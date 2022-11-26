We know you’re still full from Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast, but Lake Havasu City’s 19th annual free community Christmas dinner is right around the corner.
The free event is planned for Dec. 9 in the Aquatic Center. Two servings will be offered — early bird seating at 4 p.m., and the second serving at 6 p.m. Both servings are first-come, first serve, and each serving can accommodate up to 500 people.
Those who attend will enjoy a traditional holiday feast, with turkey donated by local service clubs and cooked by Taher Food service and prepared by Chef Christopher Gallaga and students in the WAVE Culinary and Hospitality program.
The meal also includes ham, potatoes and gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, vegetables and pie donated by Smith’s grocery store.
Organizers say Santa will make a special appearance at both servings, with toys for girls and boys, sponsored by the River Riders Motorcycle Club and distributed by Firefighter Charities.
Free family portrait sittings will also be available.
If you’re interested in volunteering for this event, you can find information at lhcaz.gov/volunteer and register before the Dec. 1 deadline.
For more information, call 928-453-8686.
