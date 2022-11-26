Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

We know you’re still full from Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast, but Lake Havasu City’s 19th annual free community Christmas dinner is right around the corner.

The free event is planned for Dec. 9 in the Aquatic Center. Two servings will be offered — early bird seating at 4 p.m., and the second serving at 6 p.m. Both servings are first-come, first serve, and each serving can accommodate up to 500 people.

