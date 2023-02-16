Grab your gloves —it’s time to clean up this town. The second annual Community Cleanup is being planned for March 25. It’s being organized by Havasu’s three local Rotary clubs, the Lake Havasu Marine Association, Republic Services, Go Lake Havasu, Protect Our Deserts and local off-road groups.

It’s being held in March, even though Earth Day is about a month later on April 22 — the timing is on purpose because April is so full of events, according to Go Lake Havasu President/CEO Terence Concannon.

