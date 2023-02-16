Grab your gloves —it’s time to clean up this town. The second annual Community Cleanup is being planned for March 25. It’s being organized by Havasu’s three local Rotary clubs, the Lake Havasu Marine Association, Republic Services, Go Lake Havasu, Protect Our Deserts and local off-road groups.
It’s being held in March, even though Earth Day is about a month later on April 22 — the timing is on purpose because April is so full of events, according to Go Lake Havasu President/CEO Terence Concannon.
“April is a busy event month for Lake Havasu City, so we appreciate timing of the efforts by our community organizations,” he said in a news release.
You can submit a suggested cleanup site by visiting the Facebook page “Lake Havasu Earth Day — Rotary Day of Service” or by emailing lakehavasuevents@gmail.com.
Furry Friday: These cute critters in the above photo belong to Lois Engle. She says her pups, named Rio and Nikki, love to soak up the sun while looking out the window together. Want to show off your furbabies? Send a photo of your pets to editor@havasunews.com — be sure to write “Furry Friday” in the email subject line and don’t forget to give us some fun details!
Win tickets to ‘Newsies!’
Just a reminder that we’re giving away four free tickets to GraceArts Live’s production of the musical ‘Newsies!’ Enter the sweepstakes at tinyurl.com/newsiesgiveaway.
