Lake Havasu City Police Detective Tara Flagg has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Early Riser Award by the Arizona Women’s Initiative Network (AZWIN). The accolade sheds light on Flagg’s remarkable accomplishments within the Lake Havasu City Police Department, as well as her contributions beyond the call of duty.
The Early Riser Award is a testament to Flagg’s leadership qualities and commendable character demonstrated in her first five years of public service. What helped set her apart is her involvement with the youth and her commitment to their well-being. Additionally, Flagg’s assistance with training and physical conditioning at the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy showcases her dedication to the growth of her fellow officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.