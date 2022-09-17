Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

Constitution Week begins today! If you’re reading this before 8 a.m, consider attending this morning’s opening ceremony for U.S. Constitution Week in Lake Havasu City. It begins at 8 at the Mohave County Library’s Havasu branch, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd., with a bell ringing by the Daughters of the American Revolution and featured speaker Sharon Eaton.

It’s followed by a week’s worth of Constitution-focused events starting on Monday. We’ve included a schedule of the speakers on Page 3 of today’s edition.

