Constitution Week begins today! If you’re reading this before 8 a.m, consider attending this morning’s opening ceremony for U.S. Constitution Week in Lake Havasu City. It begins at 8 at the Mohave County Library’s Havasu branch, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd., with a bell ringing by the Daughters of the American Revolution and featured speaker Sharon Eaton.
It’s followed by a week’s worth of Constitution-focused events starting on Monday. We’ve included a schedule of the speakers on Page 3 of today’s edition.
Events will culminate with a speech next Saturday by keynote speaker John C. Eastman of the Claremont Institute.
Across the lake: The Chemehuevi Tribe will host its annual Chemehuevi Indian Days event this weekend, showcasing the tribe’s unique culture with a series of games and events on Lake Havasu.
The events are open to the public and will take place at Nuwuvi Park, just north of Havasu Landing Resort Hotel and Restaurant. The celebration began this week with Wednesday's regalia contest for kids and continued with Friday's 17-mile run, a family kickball competition and a horseshoes contest. Today there's a salsa, chili beans and frybread competition, and archery, swimming, canoeing and tug-o-war contests. That's also the day to watch traditional Chemehuevi dancing on display.
The Chemehuevi Tribe, a branch of the Southern Paiutes, is known to themselves as “Nuwu,” or “The People.” The tribe has had a presence in this area for centuries, but their lands were declared public domain by the federal government in 1853. It wasn’t until 1970 that the Tribe was formally reinstated on a 32,000-acre reservation across the Colorado River from Lake Havasu City.
The Chemehuevi Indian Days events are open to the public.
To get to Havasu Landing, you can take the ferry near the English Village for just $2.
