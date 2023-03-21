Mohave County’s Seed to Supper gardening program is going online. The program series, offered by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, will feature online presentations on April 5, 12 and 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Each week will feature two separate one-hour presentations.
The free series will take participants from vegetable and fruit garden development through the harvest. The program can be a big help for first-time gardeners, but it’s also designed to be helpful for folks who already have green thumbs.
The program will also be offered in person in Lake Havasu City in July.
If you’re interested in participating in the online program, send an email to organizer Zen Mocarski at mocarz@mohave.gov.
A link will be sent out about a week before the first presentation, and all relevant materials will be emailed as Microsoft Word or PDF attachments.
To participate, you’ll need the Microsoft Teams app on your desktop computer or mobile device. The Teams app can be found for free on most app stores.
Rotary Park closure: Wondering why the southside of Rotary Park is closed? It’s the annual tradition of Teen Break. The southernmost section of Rotary Park, including the parking lots, beach areas, playgrounds and surrounding sidewalk paths, are temporarily closed to the public through Thursday. The Tinnell Memorial Skate Park is also closed today for Teen Break-related activities.
Tourism awards: Here’s your reminder that Go Lake Havasu is seeking nominations for its annual tourism awards.
Go Lake Havasu is accepting nominations for three awards that will be presented at the annual tourism luncheon to celebrate the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week. Nominations are due by April 7. The awards luncheon is May 10.
The three awards include:
• Rising Star: This award recognizes extraordinary work-related performance by a person who is new to the travel and tourism industry. Nominees must have worked in the Lake Havasu tourism industry for less than three years.
• Spirit of Tourism: The individual, business, or organization must be dedicated to enhancing visitors’ experiences in Lake Havasu City and the overall customer service and hospitality for community tourism. The nominee should have contact with travelers on a regular basis.
• Tourism Professional of the Year: This award recognizes an individual who best exemplifies outstanding leadership in the pursuit of excellence and who has advanced the tourism industry. The recipient will have dedicated many years to tourism and nominations may include contributions over an entire career or for a recent notable accomplishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.