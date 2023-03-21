Good Morning

Mohave County’s Seed to Supper gardening program is going online. The program series, offered by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, will feature online presentations on April 5, 12 and 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Each week will feature two separate one-hour presentations.

The free series will take participants from vegetable and fruit garden development through the harvest. The program can be a big help for first-time gardeners, but it’s also designed to be helpful for folks who already have green thumbs.

