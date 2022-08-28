Good morning
If you don’t have plans on Sept. 21-24, consider a trip to Parker’s BlueWater Cinemas to participate in the annual NatiVisions Film Festival. The Colorado River Indian Tribes are hosting the event for the 18th year.

According to organizer Keith Moses, it’s the first time for the event to be held in the theater in over two years — the coronavirus pandemic previously kept things virtual.

