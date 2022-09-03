Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

Arizona has 35 state parks and natural areas, and Lake Havasu State park was the most visited of them all during the last fiscal year.

It’s popularity is evident this weekend as vacationers end their summer with a fun three-day weekend on the lake. If it’s too busy out there for you over the Labor Day Weekend, Go Lake Havasu reminds us that there are a number of less crowded options just minutes away.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.