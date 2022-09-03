Arizona has 35 state parks and natural areas, and Lake Havasu State park was the most visited of them all during the last fiscal year.
It’s popularity is evident this weekend as vacationers end their summer with a fun three-day weekend on the lake. If it’s too busy out there for you over the Labor Day Weekend, Go Lake Havasu reminds us that there are a number of less crowded options just minutes away.
Consider the boat-in campsites at Cattail Cove State Park, about 15 minutes south of Lake Havasu City. Cattail Cove features a sandy beach, boat ramp, and 61 campsites. There are also primitive boat-in campsites along the shoreline within the park.
A little farther south, Buckskin Mountain State Parks offers waterfront camping.
Buckskin Mountain offers scenic views with mountain hikes, a desert escape and lots of space to get in the water without the crowds. The park has a campground with 60 sites, waterfront camping, beach, hiking trails, boat ramp, picnic area, and park store.
River Island State Park on the Parker Strip features 37 campsites, a ramada, sandy beach, cove, and boat launch area. The park has a trail for hiking and access to off-highway vehicle backcountry roads.
Enjoy the weekend. There’s room enough for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.