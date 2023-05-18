Drivers will want to avoid parts of Swanson Avenue on Monday. According to the Lake Havasu City Public Works Department, the eastbound lane of Swanson between Mariposa Drive and Mulberry Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon while sidewalk and curb installation take place. Drivers who don’t want to be frustrated with traffic should find other routes or allow for additional travel time.
Furry Friday: For this week’s Furry Friday installment, we’d like to introduce you to three adorable chihuauas, Midget Dog, Mini Dog and Maxi Dog. Their owners, Jean Harer and Clayton Siegl, say the three pups were adopted from the Western Arizona Humane Society over the last six years. All three of the dogs like to lay in the sun, watching their lunch get prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.