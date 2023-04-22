Temperatures are increasing, so it’s a good time for a reminder about how to make sure your furry companions are comfortable through the duration of our blistering hot summers. Some tips, courtesy of local police department:
• Make sure your pet has plenty of water and shade.
• No pool? A small wading pool outside works great to cool off pets.
• Don’t leave your animal unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows cracked. In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up by 20 degrees. Leave your pets at home.
• Do not walk your dog during the day because the pads on their feet can burn. Instead, walk in the early mornings or evenings. Remember, if it’s too hot for you; it’s too hot for them.
• Never leave your animal unattended for more than 24 hours.
• Know the signs of pet dehydration. Some signs include excessive drooling, lethargy, bloodshot eyes, and loss of skin elasticity. If you are concerned your pet may be dehydrated, get it into the shade, provide water, cool it down with a damp cloth and contact your veterinarian.
It’s National Volunteer Week -- an opportunity to recognize efforts to make our community and state a better place. Did you know that volunteers collected more than 12,500 bags of litter from state highways in 2022? The accomplishment is thanks to the state’s Adopt a Highway program, which saw more than 6,000 volunteers collect litter in enough bags to fill 18 semi-trailers. The Arizona Department of Transportation says that’s about as heavy as 13 fully grown African elephants.
ADOT says there’s plenty of opportunity for even more Arizonans to become Adopt a Highway volunteers. Civic-minded individuals, families, religious groups and others may receive two-year permits to clean up roadside litter on two-mile highway segments.
To participate, you just have to agree to pick up litter in an adopted stretch of highway at least once per year. You’ll coordinate with ADOT to arrange for safety vests, litter bags and training for pickup events, and you’ll report the results when you’re finihsed.
