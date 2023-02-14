The thespians at Lake Havasu High School have an upcoming treat for audiences. Drama students at the high school are preparing for the production of “Trap,” which offers an innovative spin on the story of an investigation.
According to the play’s description, the documentary-style production tells the tale of an odd event: All but one person in the audience of a high school play has fallen unconscious, and investigators must interview witnesses, loved ones first responders and others to pursue toe case and figure out what caused the strange event.
