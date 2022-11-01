Is it really time for First Friday already? We can’t believe it either, but the calendar reminds us that the monthly celebration of arts, music and the nightlife is scheduled for this Friday.
More than 55 local artists, makers and pop-up boutiques will feature their wares in the Artist and Vintage Village located along the sidewalks of McCulloch Boulevard near the space dubbed YardCity.
The theme of this month’s event is Friday Night Mixtape, so it naturally features a lineup of good music starting with songs from the 1980s and 1990s by The Swillers at Yard City.
Live music can also be found at Jersey’s, where Terry Hopple is on tap and at Grapes N Grains, which features the music of Zach Greenfield. There’s also music by DJ GHZ at Icon, and additional live music performances planned at BJ’s, McKee’s, Flying X, Summeray and Lake Havasu Cigars.
The First Friday event also features a vinyl record art show and photobooth. This month’s featured artist is Jewels by Christina, and the featured beertender is Brandi Lee Mixology.
It’s all happening this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. See you downtown!
