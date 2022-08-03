The Arizona Department of Transportation recently announced the winners of its annual safety message contest. ADOT says more than 3,000 votes were cast by the public for 12 message finalists in the sixth annual contest.
The two winning traffic safety messages were:
• “Don’t Hurry / Be Happy,” submitted by Kristen Brown from Mesa.
• “Signal 2 the Left / Signal to the Right / Merge Real Smooth,” submitted by Gilbert’s Lisa Hayes, who has clearly heard the “Cha Cha Slide” at one too many weddings.
The winners were selected from more than 3,100 message contest entries first submitted in June. Both Hayes and Brown were invited to see their messages entered into ADOT’s messaging system, and the winning messages were scheduled to be displayed on highway message boards statewide over the weekend.
