The Arizona Department of Transportation recently announced the winners of its annual safety message contest. ADOT says more than 3,000 votes were cast by the public for 12 message finalists in the sixth annual contest.

The two winning traffic safety messages were:

Don't Hurry Be Happy.jpg
Signal to the Left, Signal to the Right.jpg
