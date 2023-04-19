It’s time to clear our your medicine chests. The Lake Havasu City Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and holding the annual Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday.
The annual event makes it convenient to rid your home of potentially dangerous prescription drugs that are no longer needed. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., residents in the Lake Havasu City area will be able to drop off their expired, unused, and unwanted pills at a drop-off location in front of the Lake Havasu City Police Department free of charge. The Police Department address is 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
