In a world where people sometimes struggle to find support during tough times, the Heidi Edwards Cooking for Cancer Foundation stands out as a source of hope and community. Established as a nonprofit in 2018, the foundation’s mission is deeply personal and heartfelt, resonating with all who come across it.
The upcoming “It’s Taco Time Somewhere!” event is more than just a chance to enjoy tasty tacos. It’s an opportunity to celebrate life and stand with those facing the challenges of cancer. The event, which will feature delicious tacos, a 50/50 raffle, and a live auction, will also make a real difference in the lives of local families dealing with cancer’s burdens.
Save the date for Thursday, October 12th, and head to the Lake Havasu Golf Club. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., welcoming everyone to a night filled with scrumptious tacos and a strong sense of community. The cost of admission is just $40 per person, a small price to pay for the tremendous impact it can have on those in need.
The foundation’s origins are touching and rooted in compassion. It’s named after Heidi Edwards, a remarkable woman who battled cancer in 2012. Heidi’s mother, Lisa Turner, knows firsthand the difficulties faced by families dealing with this disease.
What sets this foundation apart is its focus on addressing the financial challenges that often accompany cancer. While insurance can cover medical bills, it doesn’t help with housing, utilities, groceries, travel expenses, and out-of-pocket medical costs. The “Cooking for Cancer” events, initiated by Heidi Edwards during her own battle, have raised thousands to support families in need.
As the “It’s Taco Time Somewhere!” fundraiser approaches, let’s seize this opportunity to support a cause that embodies compassion, resilience, and unwavering support for one another in tough times. It’s more than just tacos; it’s about making a meaningful impact in the lives of those facing cancer.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, please reach out to Lisa Turner at 928-855-9781 or Phyllis Rathburn at 949-525-6164. Together, we can ensure that there’s always a time for tacos, hope, love, and support.
Furry Friday: For reasons that aren’t exactly clear, we don’t get a lot of cats submitted for Furry Friday. Maybe today’s entry will help change that trend. Meet Mrs. Fletcher, a 15-year-old furball owned by Gary Munroe. She is from Surrey, British Coumbia.
Want to share your pets with other News-Herald readers? Send an email note with a photo attached and a brief description to editor@havasunews.com. It helps if you can add the words “Furry Friday” to the email subject line.
