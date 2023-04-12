Arizona is getting ready to invest in its electric vehicle infrastructure, but according to one survey, the Grand Canyon State’s EV plan is already pretty good. Arizona ranks 13th in the nation for its electric vehicle infrastructure. Analysts at Quote Wizard, a service of Lending Tree, looked at electric vehicle adoption rates, EV incentives, charging stations and other data points to evaluate each state’s EV rollout.
Key findings of the report:
•1.66% of autos in Arizona are electric
• Arizona has 5 alternative fuel stations for every 10,000 vehicles
• There are 11 electric vehicle charging outlets for every 10,000 vehicles in Arizona.
• The top state in the report was California, which has an EV adoption rate of nearly 4 percent, and a staggering 116 separate government incentive programs.
We reported on Arizona’s ambitious EV plan back in December. A big part of the plan includes ensuring there are charging stations placed every 50 miles and within 1 mile of an interstate. The plan includes Interstates 40 and 10, along with several others in the state. Those upgrades will start this year and continue into 2024.
