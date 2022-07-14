There's a cool event being planned for local youths. Tyanna Wilson, a local photographer, is in the beginning stages of starting a nonprofit youth center in Lake Havasu City. As a toe in the water before she starts something more permanent, Wilson is organizing a Thrift Shop Bash for high schoolers next Friday, July 22. She says it's an end-of-the-summer bash for one last hurrah before school starts.
Teens will enjoy food, drinks, photos, activities, silly prizes, dance-offs and prize giveaways, Wilson said. The free event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church's Sweetwater Avenue campus.
By the way, if Wilson's name sounds familiar, it's because she's a frequent contributor to Today's News-Herald and its lifestyle magazine, "Havasu: Arizona's Coastal Life." Her planned youth center is called Legacy Youth Center, and there are plans to offer classes for teens in August, starting with a dream board workshop.
For more information on the Thrift Store Bash or Legacy Youth Center, visit https://www.facebook.com/havasu.legacy.
Jackpot in Laughlin: Another big winner was reported at Laughlin's Aquarius Casino Resort! We told you last week that the resort had a $1 million winner on one of its slot machines. Well, those winnings were followed up last Saturday with a $113,982 jackpot by a man named Robert from Cathedral City, California.(The casino didn't share his last name)
This time, the payout came from one of the Big Fish Grand penny machines. Congratulations, Robert!
— Today's News-Herald
