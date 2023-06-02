Good Morning

It’s been a beautiful June so far, but the National Weather Service shows temperatures will be inching up over the next few days. Saturday’s high is 103 degrees and Sunday will peak at 105. Not that bad by Havasu standards, but hot by anybody’s measure.

Not ready for a hot weekend? Go Lake Havasu suggests a trip to slightly higher elevations in Kingman. The marketing agency for Lake Havasu City reminds that Kingman’s elevation at 3,333 feet tends to keep temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Havasu.

