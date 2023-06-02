It’s been a beautiful June so far, but the National Weather Service shows temperatures will be inching up over the next few days. Saturday’s high is 103 degrees and Sunday will peak at 105. Not that bad by Havasu standards, but hot by anybody’s measure.
Not ready for a hot weekend? Go Lake Havasu suggests a trip to slightly higher elevations in Kingman. The marketing agency for Lake Havasu City reminds that Kingman’s elevation at 3,333 feet tends to keep temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Havasu.
While in Kingman, you can check out the Historic Route 66 Museum and Powerhouse Visitor Center, where a documentary offers a view into the rich history of America’s Mother Road. The Kingman Railroad Museum is a short walk way, located in a 1907 railroad depot and featuring a variety of train memorabilia and three operating model train displays.
Finally, there’s Locomotive Park, home of the 109-foot AT&SF steam engine that lets visitors climb aboard and step back in time on the 1927 coal burning steam engine. It was retired in 1953 after traveling more than 2.6 million miles.
Go Lake Havasu also recommends sampling the offerings at Desert Diamond Distillery, followed by a trip to the Kingman Airport where visitors can see a boneyard of retired aircrafts.
Other Kingman options include the Electric Car Museum, which features Willie Nelson’s golf cart, a 1909 Ellwell-Parker baggage tug (one of only two in the world, according to Go Lake Havasu), the world’s first electric street rod, and several microcars from the 40s, 50s and 60s.
