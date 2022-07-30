|L1
|Oct. 27, 2002
|PWC Ramp at Lake Havasu State Park -- GPS: 34.494104,-114.362628
|Steve Greeley of KJJJ and KNTR
|Buxton, NC
|L2
|May 2, 2006
|Entrance to Havasu Landing Marina -- GPS: 34.481849,-114.403190
|Mark Matt of USA RV Marine
|Humboldt, CA
|L3
|Sep. 17, 2006
|North end of Bridgewater Channel, NE corner (in Lake Havasu State Park) -- GPS: 34.475640,-114.355610
|Community members as a memorial to Capt. Vic Reyes
|New Brunswick, Canada
|L4
|June 30, 2002
|North end of Bridgewater Channel, NW corner -- GPS: 34.474802,-114.355606
|Lake Havasu Yacht Club
|Lubec, ME
|L5
|Feb. 2, 2003
|Crazy Horse Campground Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.470518,-114.362059
|Crazy Horse RV Park & Campground
|Empire, MI
|L6
|Oct. 29, 2005
|North side of the island -- GPS: 34.460059,-114.373082
|Family & friends of George Darrow
|Lake Erie, Vermilion, OH
|L7
|Jan. 4, 2004
|Northwest corner of the island -- GPS: 34.455381,-114.375452
|The Esmay Family
|Lake Superior, Two Harbors, MN
|L8
|Jan. 23, 2015
|Pittsburgh Point, NW of Site Five -- GPS: 34.451991,-114.374479
|Hjalmar Sundin as a memorial to his wife, Mary
|Dunkirk, NY
|L9
|Nov. 5, 2006
|Near Site Five on the island -- GPS: 34.449693,-114.372920
|Mohave County Board of Supervisors
|Alpena, MI
|L10
|Oct. 17, 2010
|Site Six channel -- GPS: 34.449283,-114.372008
|Dean Rowe Family
|Wind Point, WI
|L11
|Sep. 29, 2013
|South of Site Six, north of Islander Marina -- GPS: 34.450468,-114.362478
|Ginger & Norma Sundin
|Chicago, IL
|L12
|Nov. 2, 2008
|15th Green on Island Golf Course -- GPS: 34.452415,-114.351521
|John & Janet Roe & Ginger Sundin as a memorial to Eric Sundin
|Lake Michigan, 20 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge
|L13
|Aug. 6, 2009
|Spectator Point on the island -- GPS: 34.454805,-114.347582
|The Matzdorff Family
|Algoma, WI
|L14
|Built in 2000
|Lake Havasu Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.462465,-114.348195
|Lake Havasu Marina
|N/A
|L15
|Oct. 26, 2003
|South end of Bridgewater Channel, SE corner (on the island) -- GPS: 34.465398,-114.347883
|Coldwell Banker-The Judd Group
|Buffalo, NY
|L16
|Oct. 31, 2004
|South end of Bridgewater Channel, SW corner -- GPS: 34.465314,-114.346548
|Premier Material Technology, Inc. of Minneapolis, MN
|Corolla, NC
|L17
|Oct. 28, 2012
|Piccadilly Point, south of Rotary Park -- GPS: 34.4602778,-114.3405583
|Bob & Helen Fraser
|Long Island, NY
|L18
|Apr. 1, 2007
|Grass Island, CA side -- GPS: 34.446612,-114.337496
|Shirley Robinson, family & friends
|Frenchboro, ME
|L19
|June 30, 2007
|Havasu Springs Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.299174,-114.129427
|Hotboat.com forum members
|Sandy Hook, NJ
|L20
|April 5, 2016
|Just north of Copper Canyon, CA side -- GPS: 34.431092, -114.315645
|Liesen & Quiggle Families
|Pigeon Point State Park, CA
|L21
|Aug. 6, 2009
|Just south of Copper Canyon, CA side -- GPS: 34.425130, -114.302295
|Anonymous
|Umpqua River, OR
|L22
|Feb. 11, 2017
|On small island in front of Skier's Island, CA side -- GPS: 34.430922, -114.320483
|Larry Poole Family
|Permaquid Point, ME
|L23
|Sept. 29, 2013
|Whipple Bay, CA side -- GPS: 34.4002806,-114.272678
|Ruth Wright Family
|Westport, WA
|L24
|Aug. 3, 2008
|Two miles north of Cattail Cove, AZ side -- GPS: 34.363917,-114.209053
|Ruth Navin & Family as a memorial to their grandfather
|Barnegat, NJ
|L25
|Aug. 3, 2008
|Across from Parker Dam, AZ side -- GPS: 34.307639,-114.135484
|Cajun Mardi Gras Group
|Berwick, LA
|L26
|June 30, 2007
|Havasu Springs Marina entrance -- GPS: 34.299174,-114.129427
|Hotboat.com forum members
|Sandy Hook, NJ
|L27
|Dec. 20, 2017
|Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4 Launch Ramp -- GPS: 34.4776516,-114.3549450
|Dale and Diane Gibson
|Virginia Beach, VA
|L28
|Jan. 11, 2020
|Chemehuevi Reservation at Chalk Cliffs, CA Side -- GPS: 34.527596, -114.394010
|Robert P. McCulloch Family
|Los Angeles Harbor - San Pedro, CA
