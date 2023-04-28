We’re at the time of year when we start to wonder when the heat will finally arrive. Well, that warm weather that gives Lake Havasu City its reputation as the hottest city in America might finally be on its way.
Triple digits are expected this weekend, with a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for low-lying areas like Havasu.
According to a statement by the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office, temperatures over the weekend are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, with record temperatures possible by Sunday.
Saturday’s high is expected to reach 100 degrees, and Sunday will be 103, according to NWS meteorologists.
It’s important to note that the sudden shift from relatively cool weather means many of us haven’t had a chance to acclimate to higher temperatures and could be more vulnerable. Be watchful for signs of heat related illness if you’re planning to spend a lot of time outdoors this weekend.
The heat wave will be short-lived, however. By Monday, temperatures will dip back down to the mid-90s, and down to the mid-80s on Tuesday. In fact, cooler weather on Monday won’t be the only change-up. The Weather Service says we can expect a lot of wind that afternoon, and possibly rain later in the week, with possible hazardous boating conditions and difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles. The winds could continue for much of the week, and in nearby areas, gusts could exceed 50 miles per hour.
