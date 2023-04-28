Good Morning

We’re at the time of year when we start to wonder when the heat will finally arrive. Well, that warm weather that gives Lake Havasu City its reputation as the hottest city in America might finally be on its way.

Triple digits are expected this weekend, with a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for low-lying areas like Havasu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.