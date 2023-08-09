First Friday has announced the kick-off for its new season. The downtown celebration of arts, music and business resumes Friday, Sept. 1, with a celebration of local educators. The event features more than 50 local artists, artisans and pop-up boutiques on the sidewalks along McCulloch Boulevard between Querio and Scott drives.
Teachers and school employees can bring their school ID for a free local brew at YardCity, according to organizers. There are also raffles for teachers planned at YardCity and The KAWS.
September’s featured artist is Fiore’s Handcraft, and music is being provided by Diesel Kentrucky. There’s a photobooth manned by Lake Havasu High School art students.
First Friday is from 6 to 9 p.m., and there’s an after-party planned at ICON Patio at Legendz from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Scholarships for women: Soroptimists of Lake Havasu City are seeking applicants for their annual Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women. The program provides cash grants to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling and skills training.
Applicants should be women who are primarily financially responsible for themselves and their dependents. They should be attending an undergraduate degree program or a vocational skills training program, and they should have financial need. If you know someone who should apply, tell them to email Sherry Herington at sherry.herington@asu.edu or call 702-755-5330.
Girl Scouts fundraiser: Want to support local Girl Scouts? There’s a fundraiser at Charged Up Nutrition Bar planned for Aug. 15. According to a flyer provided by local Girl Scout leaders, 20 percent of sales on Aug. 15 will be donated to local troops. Charged Up Nutrition is located at 1850 N. McCulloch Blvd, Suite B2.
