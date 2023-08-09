Good Morning

First Friday has announced the kick-off for its new season. The downtown celebration of arts, music and business resumes Friday, Sept. 1, with a celebration of local educators. The event features more than 50 local artists, artisans and pop-up boutiques on the sidewalks along McCulloch Boulevard between Querio and Scott drives.

Teachers and school employees can bring their school ID for a free local brew at YardCity, according to organizers. There are also raffles for teachers planned at YardCity and The KAWS.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.