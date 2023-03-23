March is winding down, which means First Friday is right around the corner. The monthly celebration of arts, music and local business will return to McCulloch Boulevard’s Downtown District on April 7. This month’s western theme features The Make-Believe Spurs, a band from Marquette, Michigan, that describes itself as “an Americana, country, folk, indie rock group.”

The featured artist is Lily Armstrong of Soul House. She’s a small-batch potter who works out of her home studio. She’ll have a pop-up studio in the Yard City Area. The featured business is Rickety Cricket, and Jerseys will operate a pop-up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.