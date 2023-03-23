March is winding down, which means First Friday is right around the corner. The monthly celebration of arts, music and local business will return to McCulloch Boulevard’s Downtown District on April 7. This month’s western theme features The Make-Believe Spurs, a band from Marquette, Michigan, that describes itself as “an Americana, country, folk, indie rock group.”
The featured artist is Lily Armstrong of Soul House. She’s a small-batch potter who works out of her home studio. She’ll have a pop-up studio in the Yard City Area. The featured business is Rickety Cricket, and Jerseys will operate a pop-up.
Other details about April’s First Friday events haven’t yet been announced, but it appears to be shaping up into a must-see exhibition. We look forward to finding out what else the folks behind First Friday have in store.
It’s on April 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. See you out there!
HORNS AND MORE FOR SALE: Who even knew they did this? Arizona Game and Fish is holding its auction of “wildlife assets” this weekend in the Phoenix area. What’s up for grabs? Antlers, hides, skulls, art work, taxidermy, “all seized during law enforcement investigations, obtained from animals killed in vehicle collisions, or acquired through donations.” You can get a look at some of what’s available at HavasuNews.com. The auction is March 25-26.
Furry Friday: Meet Anna the Appenzeller. Owner Katherine Murray says Anna loves to watch television, barking intently when she sees something she likes. Her perks up when she sees commercials with dogs, but her favorite thing to watch are westerns and horses. Murray says Anna likely remembers the horses she once lived among on a ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Anna isn’t a couch potato, though. Murray says she has many interests, including swimming in her pool and playing with her ball.
Want to share your furbabies with other News-Herald readers? Send a photo and brief description to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include “Furry Friday” in the email subject line.
