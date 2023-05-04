Head downtown tonight to catch the last First Friday of the season. The monthly celebration of arts, music and culture starts at 6 p.m., with a live performance from the ska/punk band Spitball at Yard City and food sold by featured restaurant Pinche Guerro in the popup booth.
The featured artist is Vibes on Happy, an art and jewelry boutique. The featured business is River Blend Coffee.
They’ll be joined by 50 local artists displaying their works for sale in the Artist & Vintage Village located along the sidewalks of McCulloch Boulevard in Havasu’s Downtown District, along with more than 55 businesses. Additional live performances are planned by DJ Lucky from 8 p.m. to midnight at Rickety Cricket, Chuck E. Bumps and Rob Edwards at SummeRay, DJ GHZ at Icon, Terry Hopple at Jersey’s, and Joey Note from 6 to 9 p.m. at Harleyz and Hot Rodz. First Friday is always a fun time, and the weather is great, so be sure to get downtown, between Smoketree and Mulberry to enjoy the scene one last time before the season ends.
Furry Friday: Meet Maggie, a German Shepherd owned by Lois Hansen. She’s shown here on a morning desert walk with one of her many found treasures.
Want to show off your pet to other News-Herald readers? Send a photo and description to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include “Furry Friday in the email subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.