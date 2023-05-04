Good Morning

Head downtown tonight to catch the last First Friday of the season. The monthly celebration of arts, music and culture starts at 6 p.m., with a live performance from the ska/punk band Spitball at Yard City and food sold by featured restaurant Pinche Guerro in the popup booth.

The featured artist is Vibes on Happy, an art and jewelry boutique. The featured business is River Blend Coffee.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.