If you thought the hot weather was over, think again. The National Weather Service says we’re in for a few scorchers next week, with Tuesday and Wednesday squarely in the major heat risk category.
This weekend’s forecast shows a slight chance of thunderstorms today, with highs of 107 degrees and lows in the high 80s. There’s slight chance of showers all week, according to the Weather Service, but temperatures will begin to creep up to 113 and higher on Tuesday.
Bad Bowlers: Here’s your reminder about today’s Bad Bowlers Tournament at Havasu Lanes. It’s a fundraiser for the Clothes Closet, with admission pinned (get it?) at $40. Sign-ups will begin at 11 a.m. with the tournament starting at noon and lasting until the late afternoon. Prizes and other incentives, including raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing, will be made available to attendees.
Havasu Lanes is located at 2134 N. McCulloch Blvd. To register for the tournament, call Erin Leisz at 928-230-5301.
Tattoo regret: Permanent ink is getting a lot less permanent, according to a new study 1 in 4 adults admit to having tattoo regret in 2023.
The report commissioned by Advanced Dermatology found 23% of respondents planned on getting their tattoos removed in the future.
Most said regret began to sink in two or more years after getting their tattoos, and the most common regrettable tattooed
Location seems to play a significant role in tattoo regret, with certain areas of the body standing out as regrettable choices.
The forearm ranked highest in terms of regrettable tattoo locations, closely followed by the bicep/tricep and the chest.
Shoulder tattoos and thigh tattoos tied for the fourth spot, while the ankle rounded out the list.
Despite the ink remorse, nearly three in four Americans say they like tattoos! And, 39% of Americans proudly bear their own ink, spending an average of $745 on their tattoos.
