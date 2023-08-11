Good Morning

If you thought the hot weather was over, think again. The National Weather Service says we’re in for a few scorchers next week, with Tuesday and Wednesday squarely in the major heat risk category.

This weekend’s forecast shows a slight chance of thunderstorms today, with highs of 107 degrees and lows in the high 80s. There’s slight chance of showers all week, according to the Weather Service, but temperatures will begin to creep up to 113 and higher on Tuesday.

