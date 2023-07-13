Lake Havasu City’s Parks and Recreation Department is continuing its free summer craft series thanks to a donation by the Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City.

The free sessions started last week with projects involving wind chime painting and yarn art. They continue this weekend, with separate hour-long sessions on magnetics planned for 2 and 3:30 p.m. at the Aquatic Center.

