Lake Havasu City’s Parks and Recreation Department is continuing its free summer craft series thanks to a donation by the Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City.
The free sessions started last week with projects involving wind chime painting and yarn art. They continue this weekend, with separate hour-long sessions on magnetics planned for 2 and 3:30 p.m. at the Aquatic Center.
On Tuesday, July 18, there’s a chalk/salt jar art class at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Each session can accommodate 30 children. You can register at lhcaz.gov or in person at the Aquatic Center.
Additional classes over the comings weeks include sponge robots (July 25, 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.), yarn canvas prints (July 29, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.), and a free work session (Aug. 1, 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.).
Furry Friday: We have another double entry for today’s Furry Friday submission. Kelli Blumm submitted this photo of Gunther and Gertrude, both doodles who “love swimmies, treatos, playing with their ‘babies’ (toys) and zoomies.” And they’re patriotic too —the photo shows both pups decked out in red, white and blue for the Fourth of July. Cute dogs, Kelli. Thanks for sharing.
Want to share your furry friends with other News-Herald readers? Email a photo and brief description to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include the words “Furry Friday” in the email subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.