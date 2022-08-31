Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

If you’re a teacher in need of a caffeine jolt, you’re in luck today. Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is offering free medium hot or iced coffee to teachers all day today.

Also, the chain will host a “Raise A Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes, allowing the public to nominate deserving teachers to win free coffee for a year and a coffee break for their schools.

