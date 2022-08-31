If you’re a teacher in need of a caffeine jolt, you’re in luck today. Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is offering free medium hot or iced coffee to teachers all day today.
Also, the chain will host a “Raise A Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes, allowing the public to nominate deserving teachers to win free coffee for a year and a coffee break for their schools.
The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products, and the company will provide 200 $1 medium hot or ice coffee VIP cards to each of the first 50 teachers nominated to share with their school’s staff.
New rides added to Circus Circus in Las Vegas: Still trying to figure out where to take the family for Labor Day weekend? Circus Circus in Las Vegas announced new and upgraded children’s rides to its Adventuredome indoor theme park.
The resort said the additions include Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kidding Swings.
They join other family favorite rides such as the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, a rock climbing wall, and 18-hold miniature golf course.
