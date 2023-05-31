When it comes to activities in Lake Havasu City, June’s events calendar tends to be a little spartan. Fortunately, there’s something to do this weekend if you’re a fishing fan. Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish is setting aside the day as an opportunity to fish without a license. It’s part of National Fishing and Boating Week, and it’s intended to serve as an introduction to the sport for newcomers as well as a nod for the more seasoned fisherman among us.
