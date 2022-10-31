A monster of a mash returns downtown tonight, as organizers plan to embrace the spirit of Halloween.
“Fright Night” has long been an annual Havasu tradition, providing entertainment and — more importantly — candy for trick-or-treaters throughout McCulloch Boulevard.
This year’s Fright Night is scheduled to take place on McCulloch Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Smoketree Avenue and Acoma Boulevard.
For decades, Fright Night has brought Halloween spookiness, and a little silliness, to Havasu’s downtown district.
The event traditionally includes games, displays and “trick-or-treat” opportunities for Havasu youth, with support and no small amount of fanfare from local Downtown businesses.
Food truck festival coming up: If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, consider attending the 2nd annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday.
It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Springberg-McAndrew Park in Lake Havasu City’s Downtown District.
The Food Truck Festival, which is a fundraiser for the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership, is free to attend.
It features lots of food vendors, a beer garden, children’s activities and games, and music is provided by DJ Azteca.
