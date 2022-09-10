The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department is trying something new in an effort to get some answers in a 50-year-old cold case murder.
The body of a woman was found on the side of Hackberry Road, just east of U.S. Highway 93 northeast of Kingman, on the morning of Jan. 23, 1971.
The victim was found in a canvas sack that had been tied at the top with a white cotton rope. The sack was a white cotton, loosely woven sack with the words “Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co.,” printed in green.
Police say the woman was believed to be about 40 years old, 5-foot-4 and between 125-140 pounds, with curly brown hair.
She was dressed in a size 14 multi-colored long sleeve blouse, a black long-sleeved black cardigan sweater, and burnt orange stretch pants with the following tab inside, “Symphony, It’s what’s happening” size 12. She was wearing a pair of black leather, ankle high boots and bobby sox, possibly white at one time.
An artist from the Museum of Northern Arizona made a sketch of what the victim might have looked like based on the features of her skull.
The woman was never identified despite numerous attempts in the decades that followed.
Now, sheriff’s office investigators hope DNA technology can offer some clues into the woman’s identity and perhaps give some indication about the circumstances of her death
The sheriff’s office said this week they’ve reached out to Othram, Inc., to determine if DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing could give insights into the homicide.
The sheriff’s office has already set aside $1,000 for the effort, but is seeking additional funding from the public to help raise the remaining $6,500 to conduct the testing.
