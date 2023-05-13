Next week is a big one for friends and family of Ken and Tina Bonsang. You may recall that the owners of Ken’s Pizza on Mesquite Avenue were involved in a bad accident last month. Ken and Tina were riding to Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale with a group of fellow motorcyclists when their motorcycle was struck by an oncoming pickup. Ken died at the scene and Tina suffered serious injuries and is still recovering. Now friends and family are organizing a fundraiser ride to benefit the Bonsang family.
The ride is planned for Saturday, May 20. It’s a seven-card hand poker run with run stops at Twisted Metal Cycle Shop, The Office, Burgers by the Bridge, Breakwater Grill, Harleyz & Hotrodz Motor Pub and Grill, Grapes N Grains, Flying X Saloon, Gear Up Motorsports, Mr. Lucky’s Billiards & Pub and Win Win Casino.
