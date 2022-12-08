The vocabulary experts at Merriam-Webster say this year’s word of the year is “Gaslighting.”
While it’s hardly a new term (it was coined in 1938 in the name of a play about a man who attempted to make his wife believe she was going insane) its use found a resurgence in recent years, particularly as political interests sought to deceive voters through online trolling and deft (or daft?) political spin. Other words considered by Merriam-Webster for 2022’s Word of the year included “Oligarch,” “Omicron,” “Codify,” “LGBTQIA,” “Sentient,” “Loamy,” “Raid,” and “Queen Consort.” We’d like to see how this applies at the local level. What do you think the word of the year would be for Lake Havasu City and Mohave County? “Recount” and “Sanctuary” are two candidates that come to mind. Send your ideas to editor@havasunews.com and we’ll share our favorites in a future edition of this column.
