Here’s a fun event coming up. Next Tuesday is Friends and Family Day at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests at the Catfish Paradise Day Use Area near Topock can participate in activities that include free fishing, a kids casting contest, waterfowl identification, spotting scopes nature journaling. Also, some of the heavy equipment used to manage the refuge will be on display.

