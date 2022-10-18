Here’s a fun event coming up. Next Tuesday is Friends and Family Day at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests at the Catfish Paradise Day Use Area near Topock can participate in activities that include free fishing, a kids casting contest, waterfowl identification, spotting scopes nature journaling. Also, some of the heavy equipment used to manage the refuge will be on display.
To get there from Lake Havasu City, head north on State Route 95 and turn west on Interstate 40. Take Exit 1 toward Golden Shores/Oatman and continue for about 2 1/2 miles until you reach Catfish Paradise on the left.
For information, contact Havasu National Wildlife Refuge visitor services specialist Jessica Samuelson at jessica_samuelson@fws.gov or 928-667-4144, ext. 112.
Charging up state’s EV plan:
Arizona could roll out electric vehicle charging stations along Interstate 40 as part of its statewide EV charging station plan, which is set to be unveiled and detailed during a meeting today in Tucson.
The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a public open house Wednesday in Tucson to share the details of the plan.
It’s the first in a series of public meetings throughout the state to seek input on what other highways should be included in the plan.
Wednesday’s meeting is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tucson’s Ramada by Wyndham.
Of course, most people in Mohave County would probably rather wait for the local meeting, so they’ll need to wait to attend the open house on Nov. 1 at the Mohave County Administration Building. It’s from 5 to 7 p.m.
The charging stations will be funded through the National Vehicle Infrastructure Program.
For moreinformation about the EV plan, additional ways to provide input including an online survey, as well as details on upcoming meetings throughout the state, visit AZDOT.gov/EVPlan.
