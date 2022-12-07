Saturday marks the deadline to be included in the latest section of the Havasu Memorial Parkway.
The new section will be unveiled in March. The Freedom Foundation is now selling stylized bricks for the popular English Village walkway. Those bricks range from standard four-by-eight-inch engraved bricks for $85, to medallion-embedded bricks priced at $175 each. A combined effort of the Havasu Freedom Foundation, the Marine Corps League and the London Bridge Rotary Club, the brick program started in 2008. The path lines the Bridgewater Channel, starting at the London bridge and extending several hundred feet to the northwest. Past brick dedications have honored groups including the Navajo Code Talkers, Havasu Pioneers, first responders, healthcare workers and military veterans.
