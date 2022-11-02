Got some old paint, expired car batteries, non-working fluorescent light tubes or busted electronics lying around your house?
Lake Havasu City and Republic Services are making it really easy to get rid of such household hazardous waste at a free disposal event planned for Saturday, Dec. 10.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 2 at 2065 N. Kiowa Blvd.
The city says the following items are OK to bring:
• Paint (maximum of 15 gallons): oil/latex paints, stains, varnishes, solvents, thinners, adhesives;
• Automotive parts: filters, car batteries, tires (maximum of four, off rim only), oily rags/debris, oily dirt;
• Automotive fluids (maximum of 30 gallons: motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, oily water;
• Fluorescent tubes: tubes, bulbs and other mercury-containing lamps (not broken);
• Batteries: AA, AAA, C and D cells and button batteries;
• E-waste (maximum of three items): TVs, computers, monitors, DVD players, CPUs, hard drives, VCRs, fax machines, laptops, telephones, cables/cords, printers, microwaves, computer mouse, shredders, radios.
Items that won’t be accepted included poisons, corrosives, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, broken lights and construction debris.
For more information about this event, call 928-505-7410.
Hey, don’t forget about Coffee with the Mayor! Cal Sheehy’s monthly chat session resumes on Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Council Chambers at the police department at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meetings offer a chance to talk directly with Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudsen about any topic of interest.
