There’s a great opportunities to give the gift of life through blood donations.
Vitalant is returning to Lake Havasu City next week amid a critical blood shortage. The organization says Arizona has had a double-digit drop in new donors, creating a critical need statewide. The number of new downers are down by about 12 percent over last year.
In April and May, Vitalant collected about 13,000 fewer blood donations compared to the year prior. There’s an urgent need for donors with blood type O, which has recently dipped to about half of the necessary four-day supply. Platelet donors are also needed.
Next week’s blood drive will be held at the Aquatic Center during the following dates:
• Monday, July 11, 3 to 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Thursday, July 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vitalant officials says it’s best to make an appointment at vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (use blood drive code L1140), but it’s OK to walk in and donate.
Museum exhibit gets national press: It’s nice to see the Lake Havasu Museum of History getting some national attention. Our story two weeks ago about the museum’s newest London Bridge exhibit was picked up nationally thanks to distribution by the Associated Press. That included a story in US News & World Report.
In case you missed the story in the June 23 edition of the News-Herald, here’s a quick recap: The Lake Havasu Museum of History’s London Bridge exhibit now includes the original 12-foot long mylar print of the London Bridge with each stone in the bridge’s façade numbered to allow the bridge to be deconstructed in London and identically reconstructed thousands of miles away in Lake Havasu City.
It’s the document used to put all of the stones back in the right spot once the bridge was moved from London to Lake Havasu City in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Other new additions to the bridge exhibit include a copy of a check for the London Bridge in the amount of $246,000 made out to “The Corporation of the City of London” and signed by Robert P. McCulloch and C.V. Wood – dated April 16, 1968. The museum has also added a couple vinyl records featuring the London Bridge that were written in Havasu along with a few artifacts commemorating the original dedication of the London Bridge in Havasu on Oct. 10, 1971 — including a bolo tie, a large coin, and a decorative egg.
You can check out the exhibit at the museum, which is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is by donation only.
Dog days of summer: We asked for photos of your water-loving dogs, and there were some great ones waiting for us when we checked our email Wednesday morning.
Steven Catlin shared a photo of his six-year-old dog, Ginger, who loves the lake. Catlin says he can’t take his boat out without her, and she always wears a life jacket out on the water.
Mary Costa shared two photos, one of Zingo, a 9-year-old female lab, and Mousse, a 4 1/2-year-old male chocolate lab.
Costa says Mousse loves laying around in any body of water, and if you have a floating toy to play fetch he’ll be your best friend.
Zingo also loves to play fetch and to dive into the pool to retrieve her ball.
We love seeing all these photos of summer-loving furry friends. Send yours to editor@havasunews.com.
Popping the question: If you were in the area of the London Bridge on Friday, you might have witnessed a marriage proposal, and the bride-to-be is hoping you caught some footage.
Rena Kroch of Huntington Beach, California, says her boyfriend, Russ Long, recruited a few people to hang a proposal banner from atop the antique span as she passed beneath it. Koch shared the photo above, but she’s hoping others may have caught additional photographs or video of her big event. She posted her request to the Lake Havasu Now Facebook group.
The London Bridge, of course, is a popular spot for proposals. News-Herald reporter Joey Postiglione happened to catch one in progress while he was walking around in the area last April, and who can forget the guy who popped the question on a paddleboard back in 2015? (We hope he attached a floating keychain to the ring)
