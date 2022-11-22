Good morning
It’s the giving season, and we can think of few better presents than the gift of life. Consider giving blood when the Vitalant blood drive is back in town on Saturday, Dec. 10. The organization will set up shop from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Columbian Hall’s Blue Room at 186 London Bridge Drive.

The drive comes back to Havasu thanks to the partnership efforts of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary.

