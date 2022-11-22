It’s the giving season, and we can think of few better presents than the gift of life. Consider giving blood when the Vitalant blood drive is back in town on Saturday, Dec. 10. The organization will set up shop from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Columbian Hall’s Blue Room at 186 London Bridge Drive.
The drive comes back to Havasu thanks to the partnership efforts of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary.
There’s a particular need for Type O blood and platelets, which are critical in helping stop bleeding but have a very short shelf life of about a week.
December is an important time of year for people who need blood donations. On average, donations drop by more than 4,000 compared to the rest of the year, Vitalant says. In fact, the last two weeks of the month are consistently the lowest annual donation period.
Vitalant says Arizona still suffers from a massive decrease in new donors this year, creating a critical need statewide. According to statistics reported in August, the number of new donors were down by about 12 percent over the previous year.
To combat the trends, Vitalant is offering a $10 Amazon gift card for donors, and everyone who gives through Dec. 25 will be entered to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.
It’s best to make an appointment at Vitalant.org (use code L1D13), or call 877-258-4825, but it’s OK to walk in and donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.