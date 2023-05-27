Go Lake Havasu, the contracted marketing arm of Lake Havasu City, honored top tourism and hospitality industry professionals during the fourth annual Tourism Awards Luncheon on May 10.
The awards commemorated National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13, 2023) and recognized individuals who help the local visitor economy thrive.
The Rising Star award went to Jillian Usher, Lake Havasu Museum of History executive director, for her enthusiasm and positive attitude and also her efforts to feature special exhibits and include youth as curators in the museum. The Spirit of Tourism award was presented to Shawna Schneikart, executive director of the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association, who for years has supported tourism by creating partnerships with restaurants, teaching tourism and leisure courses at Arizona State University and Mohave Community College, and facilitating the Certified Tourism Ambassador program.
Kristina Gallo, assistant general manager overseeing guest services, hotel operations and recreation for London Bridge Resort, received the Tourism Professional of the Year award in recognition of her 25 years of service as a passionate leader and creative innovator in the hospitality industry. Kenny Samp, co-owner of Sunset Charter and Tour Co., also received the Tourism Professional of the Year award for his 15 years of service as a boat captain who has taken thousands of visitors on memorable tours and excursions on Lake Havasu and the lower Colorado River.
