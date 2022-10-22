There’s a new way to explore Lake Havsu City’s breweries and taprooms. Go Lake Havasu, the destination marketing agency contracted by Lake Havasu City, announced last week the launch of the Ales & Tales Passport.
It’s a web-based mobile app rewards program to encourage people to check out the region’s brewery culture and 1,800-mile network of scenic hiking, mountain biking and off-road trails.
According to the agency’s announcement, the free program offers discounts and special promotions at Lake Havasu City’s five breweries: Mudshark Public Brewery and Public House, College Street Brewhouse and Pub, Barley Brothers Restaurant and Brewery, Hangar 24 Craft Brewery, and the new Rickety Cricket Taproom.
Upon request, participants receive their passports on their mobile phones and then check in at the brewery/tap room or trailhead.
Discounts include 50 percent off appetizers, $5 beer samplers, and 20 percent off merchandise.
When five check-ins at the brewery/taprooms or trails are verified, the pass holder will receive a commemorative pint glass shipped to their address.
Gem & Mineral show is coming up: Here’s a reminder about the upcoming gem & mineral show. It’s Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Aquatic Center.
The event has been a Havasu mainstay for 52 years thanks to the Lake Havasu Gem & Mineral Society. It’s always well attended, with plenty of gems, minerals and fossils from around the world on display. If you have a rockhound in your life, it’s a great place to get some early Christmas shopping done.
More than 40 vendor booths offer a variety of unique products, including faceted and cabochon jewels, fossils, tools, findings, slaps, finished jewelry and more. There’s also an interactive area where kids can learn about geology.
For more information, call 928-733-6270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.