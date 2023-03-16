No surprise here, but a couple of regional destinations are some of the top destinations for RV campers, according to the 2023 Travel Trends Report by the website RVshare. According to the report, top destinations include Grand Canyon National Park, Las Vegas, Zion National Park, and Black Rock City Nevada (the home of the annual Burning Man festival).
The report says that 61 percent of people surveyed say they plan on going on a road trip or vacation in their RV in the coming year.
The report doesn’t attempt to figure out why Southwest destinations loom so large, but it does say a variety of frustrations are pushing people to travel more: About half of the people surveyed say they’re making up for lost time after putting off vacations for the past few years. About half of people said they want to keep things simple because of last year’s travel frustrations, while 50 percent of people plan on “going all out to make that bucket list trip a reality.”
Whatever the motivation, it sounds like our local parks and playgrounds will be hot commodities this year.
Furry Friday: Meet Cake! This 4-year-old miniature schnauzer loves going to Hobby Lobby, Lowe’s, and “anywhere else pet friendly,” according to his owner, Terri McElrath. She says he’s sweet and smart, and “the best dog I’ve ever had!”
Want to show off your pet to other News-Herald readers? Send a photo and information to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include the words “Furry Friday in the email subject line.
