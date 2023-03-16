Good Morning

No surprise here, but a couple of regional destinations are some of the top destinations for RV campers, according to the 2023 Travel Trends Report by the website RVshare. According to the report, top destinations include Grand Canyon National Park, Las Vegas, Zion National Park, and Black Rock City Nevada (the home of the annual Burning Man festival).

The report says that 61 percent of people surveyed say they plan on going on a road trip or vacation in their RV in the coming year.

