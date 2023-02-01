It’s Groundhog Day! Each year on this day, people gather in communities like Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see whether a designated groundhog will see its shadow. If he does, it’s six more weeks of winter.
It’s a timeless tradition for much of America, but it doesn’t mean a whole lot in Lake Havasu City, where there’s no confusion about winter’s upcoming demise. Six weeks from now, the Bridgewater Channel will be filled with spring breakers and we’ll all be intimately familiar with our air conditioners.
