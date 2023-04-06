Did you know you can grow plants without soil? Want to learn? Mohave County Master Gardeners of Lake Havasu City are sponsoring a workshop next weekend for residents to learn how to garden using the hydroponic method. The workshop will be held at the Mohave County Library’s Havasu branch in conference rooms A&B on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 11 am. The workshop is free to the public.
You will learn everything you need to know to get a hydroponic garden started, including:
• Setting up your container
• Suitable plants to grow
Cathy Bryan has been a Kingman Master Gardener for seven years. She became involved in hydroponics in 2019 and has been in high demand ever since. She has given many workshops with her down-to-earth, dummied-down approach.
The process is geared to the home gardener without the need for all of the complicated equipment and tools.
Mark your calendars for this special event, and bring paper and pencil so you can take notes. There will be handouts available to take with you.
