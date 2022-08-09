Ready for some racing? Havasu 95 Speedway announced its 2022-23 season this week, and Lake Havasu City residents can look forward to seven months of racing action at the SARA Park track.
The season begins on Oct. 22, with races featuring street stocks, factory stocks, bandoleros, outlaw karts and flat karts.
Additional race dates are Nov. 12, Nov. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 14, Feb. 4, March 1, March 25, April 8 and April 22.
The Speedway its infamous waterless boat races, a crowd favorite, for the last date of the season.
Waterless boat races are basically a destruction derby with a Lake Havasu City twist. In this unique event, racers haul boats behind them, trying to smash their opponents’ boats as they proceed around the course. The racer whose boat is the least destroyed wins.
By the way, the timing of this event as the last outing of the season is by design. Go Lake Havasu tells us that the waterless boat races event destroy the asphalt, which is helpful for the contractors who must repave the track each season.
